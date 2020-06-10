Overview

Dr. Michael Woodall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Woodall works at Georgia Neuro Srgy/Comp Spn in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.