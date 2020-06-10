Dr. Michael Woodall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Woodall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Woodall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Woodall works at
Locations
Georgia Neuro Srgy/Comp Spn2142 W Broad St Bldg 100, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough and I have strong confidence in him.
About Dr. Michael Woodall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144458662
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurosurgery
