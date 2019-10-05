Overview

Dr. Michael Wood, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chester, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Southside Physicians Network LLC in Chester, VA with other offices in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.