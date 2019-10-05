See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Chester, VA
Dr. Michael Wood, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Wood, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Wood, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chester, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wood works at Southside Physicians Network LLC in Chester, VA with other offices in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Physicians Network
    13038 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester, VA 23836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 520-6730
  2. 2
    Wood Cardiothoracic and Vascular Institute
    405 S 1st St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 279-8738
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma of Lung Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aorta-Pulmonary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Anomaly Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Interruption Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Root Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Aorto-Ventricular Tunnel Chevron Icon
Aortoenteric Fistula Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissections With Lentiginosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Chondromatosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiogenic Shock Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, With Woolly Hair and Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fatal Fetal, Due to Myocardial Calcification Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of Aorta, Dominant Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Branchial Myopathy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Macrocephaly Dysplastic Nails Chevron Icon
Pediatric Aortic Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Lung Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?

    Oct 05, 2019
    Dear Doctor Wood, 10/5/2019 I wanted to take a moment to write and say thanks for saving my life in April of 2016. Your skill, talent and dedication to my health is best demonstrated by my excellent health 3.5 years later. Since my surgery, I have written two books, retired after 17 years with IBM, and took my bride of 41 years and our five grandchildren on some 13,000 miles of travel in our RV. In 2017 we traveled to Niagara Falls, Canada, Mt. Rushmore and back. In 2018 to the Grand Canyon and back. After two full years of retirement, I needed more interaction with people, and I returned to work (3 days per week) in the IT industry with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Dr. Wood, my more senior years have been good to me and it’s all because of you! Thank you. I trust that God will continue to bless you and your family as you serve the fine citizens of Alabama. I’m certain that your hands will touch so many others in such a positive way. LTC Dave Merrit
    David M. Merritt, Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Retired) — Oct 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Wood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wood to family and friends

    Dr. Wood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Wood, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659391548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Missionary College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Wood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.