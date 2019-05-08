Dr. Michael Wood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wood, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Wood, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
-
1
The Eye Clinic Inc3545 Lincoln Way E Ste A, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 837-5191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Eye Clinic Inc1605 Portage St NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 433-1350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- SummaCare
- Superior Vision
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
We have been seeing Dr. Wood for a couple years now and I can’t say enough about how wonderful and patient he is with my son (who’s 4). I always appreciate Dr. Wood’s optimism and time he spends with us. He’s fantastic!
About Dr. Michael Wood, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447215728
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Saint James Hospital and Health Center - Olympia Flds
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.