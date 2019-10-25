Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolterbeek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and San Joaquin General Hospital.
Dr. Wolterbeek works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-3224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Doctors Medical Center of Modesto1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-3224
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- San Joaquin General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolterbeek?
Dr. Michael last October did 4 surgeries in the amputation of three of my two he definitely saved my foot my knee and my leg he's an amazing doctor and took excellent care of me
About Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1497767396
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolterbeek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolterbeek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolterbeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolterbeek works at
Dr. Wolterbeek has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolterbeek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolterbeek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolterbeek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolterbeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolterbeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.