Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and San Joaquin General Hospital.

Dr. Wolterbeek works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint
    609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 572-3224
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Doctors Medical Center of Modesto
    1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 572-3224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • San Joaquin General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2019
    Dr. Michael last October did 4 surgeries in the amputation of three of my two he definitely saved my foot my knee and my leg he's an amazing doctor and took excellent care of me
    Veronica — Oct 25, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497767396
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolterbeek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolterbeek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolterbeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolterbeek works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wolterbeek’s profile.

    Dr. Wolterbeek has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolterbeek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolterbeek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolterbeek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolterbeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolterbeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

