Overview

Dr. Michael Wolterbeek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and San Joaquin General Hospital.



Dr. Wolterbeek works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.