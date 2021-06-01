See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Michael Wolpmann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (252)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Wolpmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Wolpmann works at Bayside Gynecology in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bayside Gynecology
    959 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 485-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 252 ratings
    Patient Ratings (252)
    5 Star
    (227)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 01, 2021
    Dr. Wolpmann is top of the class. His staff is professional and courteous and really on the ball. Dr. Wolpmann performed surgery on me and i'm a new woman! I definitely recommend this doctor.
    Linda S, Sarasota, FL — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Wolpmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649272105
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 1993
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wolpmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolpmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolpmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolpmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolpmann works at Bayside Gynecology in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wolpmann’s profile.

    Dr. Wolpmann has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolpmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    252 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolpmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolpmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolpmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolpmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

