Dr. Michael Wolohan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their residency with Mass Gen Hospital



Dr. Wolohan works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.