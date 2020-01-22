Dr. Wollin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wollin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wollin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Wollin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles A. Birbara M.d.25 Oak Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 756-6293
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wollin?
I’ve been seeing him for years and every time he takes care of me promptly and professionally very awesome Dr
About Dr. Michael Wollin, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1750381836
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wollin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wollin works at
Dr. Wollin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.