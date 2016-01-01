See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Wolk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Wolk works at HeartHealth in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology
    428 E 72nd St Ofc 300, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4278
  2. 2
    425 East 61
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 752-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Hyperlipidemia

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Wolk, MD
About Dr. Michael Wolk, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 58 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659369791
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cornell
Internship
  • Suny Dwnst Med Center
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Wolk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wolk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

