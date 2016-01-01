Dr. Michael Wolk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology428 E 72nd St Ofc 300, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4278
425 East 61425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 752-2000
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Cardiology
- Cornell
- Suny Dwnst Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wolk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolk.
