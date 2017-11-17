Overview

Dr. Michael Wolfson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Wolfson works at Main Line Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Malvern, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA and Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.