Dr. Michael Wolfington, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Wolfington, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    315 E Strawbridge Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 914-4925

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shingles
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Herpes Zoster Without Complication

Treatment frequency



Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2021
    I thought I already left feedback. I trust this doc with my life. Best doctor I’ve ever has
    Donna McGuire — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Wolfington, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881778926
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent'S Hospital
    Internship
    • Fla Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wolfington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolfington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolfington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

