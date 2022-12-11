Overview

Dr. Michael Wolff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Wolff works at Southwest Spine & Sports in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.