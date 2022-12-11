Dr. Michael Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Wolff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Wolff works at
Scottsdale9913 N 95th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-8998Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Wolff is an outstanding physician, and I cannot recommend him highly enough. He has spent the last 10 years researching and developing effective non-surgical alternative treatments for degenerative disc disease (DDD) and you owe it to yourself to hear about his approach before getting spine surgery. I was diagnosed with DDD in early 2022. One surgeon I saw wanted to do a minimally invasive decompression (MILD) at two levels and another wanted to do a much more aggressive two-level fusion. Before I went under the knife, I did some research online into alternative options and that is where I discovered Dr. Wolf and his significantly less radical approach to treating the disease. I set up a tele-medicine appointment and met with Dr. Wolf after he reviewed my MRI. He explained his approach using easy to understand language. He said that he had been working on alternative treatments whereby he injects a sealant into the outer ring of the disc, to seal any ruptures, and then injects the inside of the discs with exosomes (derived from stem cells) to stimulate regeneration of the disc itself. He spent 45 minutes with me explaining the procedure and did not end the call until all of my questions were answered. He told me that he would never over promise as to the results I could expect, and in fact he said that he would rather under-promise, and over deliver on the results. That is exactly what he did! It has now been 3 months since I had the procedure, and the results are kicking in. Prior to the injections I experienced pain when walking and standing even for brief periods of time. I can now walk twice as far as I could without being in pain and stand for twice as long. I had given up my hobbies of hiking and cooking due to the pain, but because of this treatment I am back to doing both. That is exactly the outcome I was looking for. And Dr. Wolff says that I can probably expect further improvement over the next 3 months. I cannot begin to thank Dr. Wolff and his excellent staff (especially his nurse Callie) for giving me my life back.
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376508697
- Ill Spine and Sports Care Institute
- Ohio State University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
