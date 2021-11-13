Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Wolfeld works at
Locations
David Jay Friedman MD PC630 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 281-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful for Dr. Wolfeld. He has been unbelievable and we are so thankful for him. Dr. Wolfeld and his office are so caring; and his results are out of this world.
About Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfeld.
