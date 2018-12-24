Overview

Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Edgecumbe Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Wolfe works at Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.