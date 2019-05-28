Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wolf, MD
Dr. Michael Wolf, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates, L.L.C.3601 A St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Took his time with us, excellent personality, great doctor!!
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
