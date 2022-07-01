Overview

Dr. Michael Wolbert, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wolbert works at West Texas Allergy in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Pollen Allergy and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.