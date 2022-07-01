Dr. Michael Wolbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolbert, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wolbert, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wolbert works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Miguel P. Wolbert5000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 682-5385
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolbert?
I had an amazing visit at this office. I finally understand my allergies and have a plan in place to get better. Thank you Dr Wolbert and staff!
About Dr. Michael Wolbert, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881711778
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Mott's Children's Hospital, University Of Michigan
- Mott's Children Hospital, University Of Michigan
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolbert works at
Dr. Wolbert has seen patients for Hives, Pollen Allergy and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolbert speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.