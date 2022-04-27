Dr. Michael Wittkamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wittkamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wittkamp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Wittkamp works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Richmond Cardiology Associates8243 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-1481
-
2
Richmond Cardiology Associates1850 Pocahontas Trl # 202, Quinton, VA 23141 Directions (804) 730-1481
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wittkamp?
I had labs drawn on a Friday morning. Dr Wittkamp called me on Saturday morning to talk about my results.
About Dr. Michael Wittkamp, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154334241
Education & Certifications
- VCU
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittkamp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittkamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittkamp works at
Dr. Wittkamp has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wittkamp speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.