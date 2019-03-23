Overview

Dr. Michael Wittels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Wittels works at Wittels Orthopedic/Sports Medcn in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Fracture and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.