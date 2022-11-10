Overview

Dr. Michael Winters, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Winters works at Deaconess Gastroenterology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.