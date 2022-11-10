Dr. Michael Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Winters, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Winters, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Integris Deaconess Gastroenterology North5701 N Portland Ave Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-4404
Integris Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue5501 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-6000
Jerry R. Teel Phd PC5401 N Portland Ave Ste 540, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-4533
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he listened to me problem solved and did some education= and ordered what i needed promptly
About Dr. Michael Winters, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Coll Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
