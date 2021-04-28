Overview

Dr. Michael Winnie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Scott and White Hospital



Dr. Winnie works at MDVIP - Corpus Christi, Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.