Dr. Wind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wind, DO
Dr. Michael Wind, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Ascension Stonebridge Orthopedics13350 24 Mile Rd Ste 700, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 254-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
I had a total right knee replacement January 2022 and am very pleased with the results. It has only been 2 weeks and I am getting around good. My incision also looks really good. I had several people refer their doctor to me and I am so glad I stuck with Dr. Wind. He is a great doctor with great bed side manners. He is very thorough and compassionate. I would totally recommend him to others.
About Dr. Michael Wind, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
