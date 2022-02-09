Overview

Dr. Michael Wind, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Wind works at Ascension Stonebridge Orthopedics in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.