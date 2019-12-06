Overview

Dr. Michael Wilwand, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Wilwand works at Walla Walla Clinic in Walla Walla, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.