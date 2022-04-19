See All Urologists in Middletown, NY
Overview

Dr. Michael Wilson Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

Dr. Wilson Jr works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 19, 2022
My surgery and care with Dr Michael Wilson was excellent. He is a very compassionate and professional physician. He explained the whole Kidney removal process to me in detail and his follow up personally after surgery and once I arrived home was outstanding. My wife and I had complete faith in him.
Charles A McKee — Apr 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Michael Wilson Jr, MD
About Dr. Michael Wilson Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922489269
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wilson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wilson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilson Jr works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wilson Jr’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

