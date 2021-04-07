Dr. Michael Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They completed their residency with U OK Hlth Scis Ctr
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates, PLLC.5401 WILLOW CREEK DR, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 521-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Eureka Springs Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Wilson was thoroughly professional and positive. I’ve seen him twice now and both appointments went well across the board from the front desk personnel, to the nurses and to Dr Wilson. I just finished a prostrate biopsy with Dr Wilson. As advised my several friends who have had prostrate biopsies in a variety of locations throughout the country, the procedure was a little uncomfortable (everyone I know says so). I experienced no pain. Dr Wilson answered every question I had before the procedure started. During the procedure he gave me a play-by-play of exactly what he was doing and when the next tissue sample would be taken. Although the prostrate biopsy was not a lot of fun, Dr Wilson and his nurse made the procedure as quick and painless as possible. I would not hesitate to recommend DR Wilson to a friend. I can only hope my biopsy comes back as good as my visits went with DR Wilson. This is a 5 out of 5 Star review.
About Dr. Michael Wilson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1417914813
Education & Certifications
- U OK Hlth Scis Ctr
- U OK
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
