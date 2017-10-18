See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Michael Wilons, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Wilons, MD is a Pulmonologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Wilons works at Memphis Lung Physicians PC in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memphis Lung Physicians PC
    6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 508, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 226-0201
    Memphis Lung Physicians Foundation Inc.
    2120 Exeter Rd Ste 250, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 767-5864
    Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital
    6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 226-5191
    965 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 315, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 767-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2017
    I absolutely love this man! He is an incredible doctor and I always look forward to seeing him. He is always in a good mood and I leave so happy. Of course the clinic is the best I've ever been to. I have already recommended him to everyone I know.
    Rhonda Sharp in Buchanan, Memphis — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Wilons, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710983259
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
