Dr. Michael Wilons, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wilons, MD is a Pulmonologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Wilons works at
Locations
Memphis Lung Physicians PC6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 508, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-0201
Memphis Lung Physicians Foundation Inc.2120 Exeter Rd Ste 250, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 767-5864
Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-5191
- 4 965 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 315, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this man! He is an incredible doctor and I always look forward to seeing him. He is always in a good mood and I leave so happy. Of course the clinic is the best I've ever been to. I have already recommended him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Michael Wilons, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1710983259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilons works at
Dr. Wilons has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilons.
