Dr. Michael Willoughby, DO

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Willoughby, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mount Clemens, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Willoughby works at Ortho NorthEast in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Waterford, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mclaren Macomb
    1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8000
  2. 2
    McLaren Cardiovascular Institute - Waterford
    5210 Highland Rd Ste 200, Waterford, MI 48327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8000
  3. 3
    McLaren Macomb Heart Rhythm Treatment Center
    21550 Harrington St Ste C, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Willoughby, DO

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457589582
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Willoughby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willoughby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willoughby has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willoughby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

