Dr. Michael Williard, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Williard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Locations
Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 545-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Had a reverse total shoulder replacement after several years of seeing Dr Williard. No complications and I had total confidence in him as my surgeon and as the doctor who recommended treatment. Easy to talk with. Great bedside manner
About Dr. Michael Williard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williard has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Williard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williard.
