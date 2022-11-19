Overview

Dr. Michael Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Urology Of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.