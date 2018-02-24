Dr. Michael Williams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Williams, DDS
Dr. Michael Williams, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California.
The Gulf Coast Center for Advanced Orthodontics424 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (228) 222-8322
The Gulf Coast Center for Advanced Orthodontics12342 Ashley Dr, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 222-8314
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
I have been a patient of Dr. Williams for several years. I'm 58 years old and had severe TMJ issues. Through Dr. Williams' dental appliances and braces, he was able to realign my teeth to relieve the stress on my left jawbone. As a result, my TMJ issues have been resolved without the necessity of invasive jaw surgery. Dr. Williams is a very caring orthodontic specialist, who committed himself wholeheartedly to my treatment plan.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University Of California
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
195 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
