Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Group5238 Mason Corbin Ct Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 947-2112
Foot & Ankle Group9240 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 1100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 947-2112
The Foot and Ankle Group260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 140, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 369-5342
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was scary to weed through mostly mediocre reviews of surgeons in the Ft. Myers area to fix a life-long, genetic, annoying and painful bunion. I am one week post surgery with ( knock on wood) zero complications. Dr Wilkins was awesome, professional, and a real person, too! His team was also helpful and at the Lee outpatient center I received exceptional care. Will post again, but so far, be optimistic:) My first appointment wait time was long,but Dr. Wilkins was not rushing another surgery:)
About Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417298597
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkins has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
