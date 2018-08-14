Overview

Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wilkins works at Foot & Ankle Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL and Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.