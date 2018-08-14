See All Podiatrists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wilkins works at Foot & Ankle Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL and Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Group
    5238 Mason Corbin Ct Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 (239) 947-2112
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Group
    9240 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 1100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (239) 947-2112
  3. 3
    The Foot and Ankle Group
    260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 140, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 (239) 369-5342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1417298597
    Education & Certifications

    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wilkins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkins has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

