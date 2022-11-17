Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 230, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 301-3800
-
2
Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center3030 N Circle Dr Ste 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7500
-
3
Evans Army Community Hospital1650 Cochrane Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80913 Directions (719) 524-6399
-
4
Pikes Peak Ent.9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 225, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 301-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilhelm took the time to explain to me my diagnosis of sleep apnea and went through the different treatments that could help me. After reviewing each one, he helped me select the one that would be best for me. I appreciate this approach to medical care.
About Dr. Michael Wilhelm, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1174739148
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
