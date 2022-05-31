See All Podiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Michael Wiles, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Wiles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Wiles works at Champaign Dental Group in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wiles Foot and Ankle
    5959 Shallowford Rd Ste 213, Chattanooga, TN 37421 (423) 760-3668
    5617 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343 (423) 875-9211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 31, 2022
    He has really helped my feet
    Kathy Guy — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Wiles, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598853970
    Education & Certifications

    • Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • Ohio State University
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wiles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiles accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiles has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

