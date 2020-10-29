Dr. Michael Wilensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wilensky, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wilensky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Wilensky works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham2700 10th Ave S Ste 305, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100
-
2
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilensky?
Dr. Wilensky is honest and up-front about my mitral valve condition. It may not make me happy but he is telling me the truth about how I might get better.
About Dr. Michael Wilensky, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801851142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilensky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilensky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilensky works at
Dr. Wilensky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilensky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilensky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilensky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilensky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilensky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.