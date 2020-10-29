Overview

Dr. Michael Wilensky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Wilensky works at Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.