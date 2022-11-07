Dr. Michael Wildstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wildstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wildstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wildstein, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Locations
Wildstein Spine Center PA418 Folly Rd Ste C, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 406-2771
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wildstein operated on my hip after an accident which broke my femur. I have been very pleased with the results. When it became evident about two years later that I required cervical spine surgery due to spondylosis, etc., I did not hesitate to seek out treatment with Dr. Wildstein. I feel that my great successes are due to his excellent surgical skills. I also really appreciate the fact that he sees all of his patients himself. I always felt confident that I was receiving the best care possible.
About Dr. Michael Wildstein, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
