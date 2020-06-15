Overview

Dr. Michael Wilderman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Wilderman works at Bergen Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.