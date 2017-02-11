Overview

Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Wilcox works at Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Blepharitis and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.