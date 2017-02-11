See All Ophthalmologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Lakeview Hospital.

Dr. Wilcox works at Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Blepharitis and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills
    214 W 1500 S Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 656-1915
  2. 2
    Mountain West Surgery Center
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5602
  3. 3
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 679-2533
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden
    4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-6771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Blepharitis
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Blepharitis
Farsightedness

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 11, 2017
    Excellent doctor and staff!
    West Jordan, UT — Feb 11, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Wilcox, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053391771
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    • University of Utah Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
