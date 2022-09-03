Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiederkehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Wiederkehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC.1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 857-4200Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 129 Washington St Ste 100, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 857-4200
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wiederker is a thorough and kind physician who is extremely skilled regarding surgery and is a superb diagnostician able to solve and treat complex medical symptoms. His kind mannerism is always appreciated!
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396759783
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Dr. Wiederkehr has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiederkehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiederkehr speaks Spanish.
