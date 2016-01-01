See All Cardiologists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Michael Wiechmann, MD

Cardiology
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Wiechmann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Wiechmann works at Coastal Cardiology in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Cardiology
    295 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 782-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net of California
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104805837
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor-Ucla Medical Center, Torrance, Ca
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wiechmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiechmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiechmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiechmann works at Coastal Cardiology in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wiechmann’s profile.

    Dr. Wiechmann has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiechmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wiechmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiechmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiechmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiechmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

