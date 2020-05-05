See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in McKinney, TX
Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD

Optometry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD is an Optometrist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Wiebel works at Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD
    4521 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, McKinney, TX 75069

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  Hunt Regional Medical Center
  Medical City Mckinney
  Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Pollen Allergy
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Pollen Allergy

Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Pollen Allergy
Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Blood Allergy Testing
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Bronchitis
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermatitis
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Cancer
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Ear Infection in Infant
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Esophageal Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Food Allergy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Disorders
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Hyperparathyroidism
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ
Laryngeal Abscess
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Latex Allergy
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nasal Cavity Cancer
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis
Nasal Polyp
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Mass
Nose Cancer
Nose Disorders
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otitis
Otitis Media
Otitis Media With Effusion
Otosclerosis
Paracentesis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patch Testing
Pediatric Allergies
Pediatric Sleep Disorders
Perforated Eardrum
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngeal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 1
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 2
Rash
Runny Nose
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Cancer
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Infections
Sinus Polyp
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Snoring
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsil Disorders
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibular Testing
Vocal Cord Cyst
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Care and Management
    Aetna
    Affordable Health & Benefits
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    PHCS
    Texas True Choice
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2020
    My wife has earwax buildup and Dr. Wiebel was very caring and gentle with her. She has
    Ron Anders — May 05, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD.

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiebel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiebel works at Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wiebel’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiebel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

