Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD is an Optometrist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Wiebel works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD4521 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 304-7088
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiebel?
My wife has earwax buildup and Dr. Wiebel was very caring and gentle with her. She has Parkinson's and some dementia and he carefully explains to her what he is about to do. I would highly recommend Dr. Wiebel!
About Dr. Michael Wiebel, OD
- Optometry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760708523
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiebel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiebel works at
Dr. Wiebel speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.