Overview

Dr. Michael Widmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Widmer works at Hi Lakes Healthcare in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.