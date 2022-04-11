Dr. Michael Widmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Widmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Widmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Locations
High Lakes Healthcare929 SW Simpson Ave Ste 300, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 389-7741
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely welcoming and professional on first introductory visit. New my name, medical history, gave me gut check feeling that he was interested in me and did not treat me like I was just another patient. Spent amazing amount of time with me to get to know me. Not an insurance driven quick 15 minute in and out. Results appeared on MyChart in record time. Dr. Michael Widmer has my highest recommendation
About Dr. Michael Widmer, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widmer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widmer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.