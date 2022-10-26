Dr. Michael Whitworth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Whitworth, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Whitworth, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER.
Dr. Whitworth works at
Locations
Franklin Dermatology - Southfield26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 278-1358Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Grekin Skin Institute - Warren13450 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 204-6615
Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 212-5736Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was very helpful and told you exactly what they were doing .
About Dr. Michael Whitworth, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1184749517
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitworth has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitworth.
