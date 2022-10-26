Overview

Dr. Michael Whitworth, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER.



Dr. Whitworth works at Franklin Dermatology - Southfield in Southfield, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.