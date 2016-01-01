Overview

Dr. Michael Whitlow, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Whitlow works at New York Physicians in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.