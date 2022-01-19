Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Whiting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Whiting works at
Locations
1
Restored Horizons913 W Canfield Ave, Coeur D Alene, ID 83815 Directions (208) 819-7103Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Restored Horizons14775 N Kimo Ct, Rathdrum, ID 83858 Directions (208) 819-7103Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Whiting and his staff are wonderful! He is the most kind, compassionate and caring pain management doctor. He wants what's best for his patients. He encourages me to take care of myself, listens to me and takes the time to educate me on my pain and how we're treating it. He is professional and treats me with respect and kindness always. I am lucky and thankful to have been his patient for the last 10years and going. ???
About Dr. Michael Whiting, MD
- Pain Management
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1598796708
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Whiting works at
Dr. Whiting has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
