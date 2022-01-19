Overview

Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Whiting works at Restored Horizons in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Rathdrum, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.