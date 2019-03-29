See All Pediatricians in American Fork, UT
Dr. Michael Whiting, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Whiting works at American Fork Pediatrics in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Fork Pediatrics
    1248 E 90 N Ste 202, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from Ear Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr whiting is as personalable as they come! He is kind and caring and Helps the kids to feel comfortable.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Whiting, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548220148
    Education & Certifications

    • Pheonix Hospitals Pediatric Program
    • Saint Louis University of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiting works at American Fork Pediatrics in American Fork, UT. View the full address on Dr. Whiting’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

