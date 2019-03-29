Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Whiting, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Whiting, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
American Fork Pediatrics1248 E 90 N Ste 202, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5897
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EMI Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr whiting is as personalable as they come! He is kind and caring and Helps the kids to feel comfortable.
About Dr. Michael Whiting, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pheonix Hospitals Pediatric Program
- Saint Louis University of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiting speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.