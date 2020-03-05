Overview

Dr. Michael White, DO is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. White works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.