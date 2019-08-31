Dr. Michael Whalen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Whalen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Whalen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO.
Locations
Michael B Whalen MD1375 Washington Ave Ste 227, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 465-7172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whalen's investigation was thorough and his advice was sound! Kind, compassionate and gentle by nature and the best ophthalmologist on Planet Earth. I would go nowhere else. Dr. Michael Whalen is a true blessing.
About Dr. Michael Whalen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1386637411
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whalen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whalen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.