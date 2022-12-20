Dr. Michael Westafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Westafer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Sierra Nevada Eye Center9468 Double R Blvd Ste B, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 322-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sierra Nevada Eye Center3475 Gs Richards Blvd # 130, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 841-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
My experience with Dr. Westafer has been very positive. I have severe eye issues and always come away from a visit to Dr. Westafer with a new sense of encouragement and confidence that I have the very best of care through him. He is attentive, direct, honest, and caring. He is an excellent physician.
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Medical College of Georgia
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ophthalmology
