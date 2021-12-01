Dr. Michael West Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael West Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael West Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greencastle, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Putnam County Hospital.
Locations
Putnam County Hospital1542 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions (765) 301-7430Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists2801 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 683-3720Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Springs Urgent Care2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg C, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 541-1410
13th Street Clinic148 13th St, Tell City, IN 47586 Directions (812) 547-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Having had two office visits and minor surgery with Dr. West I have been very pleased in all contacts with him and office staff. Highly impressed with his bedside manner and has always taken all time needed to talk and explain to me. Have complete trust in him.
About Dr. Michael West Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West Jr has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. West Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.