Overview

Dr. Michael Wertheim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Wertheim works at Hematology Oncology Assoc. of the Treasure Coast in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.