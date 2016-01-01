Overview

Dr. Michael Wensley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Wensley works at Michael Keith Wensley MD Inc in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.