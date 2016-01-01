See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Michael Wensley, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Wensley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Wensley works at Michael Keith Wensley MD Inc in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costa Mesa
    1503 S Coast Dr Ste 111, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 467-9081
  2. 2
    Vista Medical Partners A Professional Corp.
    1382 Valencia Ave Ste F, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 467-9081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Headache
Viral Hepatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Headache

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Michael Wensley, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841336740
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wensley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wensley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wensley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wensley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

