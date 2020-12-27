Dr. Michael Weng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Weng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Weng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Weng works at
Locations
La Andres MD Pllc9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 633-3710
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2001, having weighed 300 pounds, my legs were in a position of the letter K with the right leg having the shape of the crooked bones. Dr. Weng did not hesitate accepting me as a patient. Previously, four other orthopedic surgeons had refused to help me and I was a working licensed practical nurse with the Phoenix VA system. The surgery was successful and I returned to work and ambulated easily and lost 102 pounds. Through the years Dr. Weng has performed the SLAP procedure on the left arm, corrected the left knee meniscus, and injected both shoulders with cortisone with effectiveness. Yes, I would recommend Dr. Weng to my family & friends.
About Dr. Michael Weng, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weng works at
Dr. Weng has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weng speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Weng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.